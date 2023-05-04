Police arrest mother of 3-year-old shot in cheek in Grays Ferry

Philadelphia police have arrested the mother of a 3-year-old boy who was shot in the cheek in Grays Ferry on Sunday, alleging that she lied to authorities about the incident.

Police arrested Laylaah Muhammad, 23, on Wednesday, and charged her with criminal conspiracy, endangering the welfare of child, unsworn falsifying, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, and false reports.

Following the incident, Muhammad told police that she saw two men in dark clothing running as she carried her 3-year-old son along the 1500 block of South Taney Street around 5 p.m. Sunday. When she looked down at the child, she noticed he had been shot in the cheek, initial reports from police said.

The child was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was placed in critical but stable condition. A stranger who happened to be driving by gave Muhammad and the boy a ride to the nearest fire station.

Police now say that investigators have since uncovered evidence indicating the shooting happened inside a property on the 1500 block of South Taney Street, and not on the street.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month, court records show.