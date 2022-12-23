Philadelphia police are investigating a body found in the freezer of a South Philadelphia rowhouse on the 1200 block of Snyder.

The discovery was made around 6:30 a.m. Friday after family members had gone to the home, discovered a large amount of blood, and called the police, according to police.

“Officers opened the freezer box and that’s when they discovered a body face down,” Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters. They also found a bag over the body’s head and a bloody knife near the freezer.

Police have since confirmed the body belonged to a man of unknown age who had likely been stabbed, but not his identity. Small said, however, a father and son are known to frequent the home.

There were no signs of forced entry and arrests have yet to be made, Small said, but police are talking with family members.

This is a developing story and will be updated.