A flash-flood emergency declaration was issued late Monday afternoon along the border between Bucks and Burlington Counties and extending into Northeast Philadelphia.

“Widespread and life threatening flash flooding is occurring. This is an extremely dangerous situation, do not venture out unless it is an emergency or to move to higher ground,” the National Weather Service in Mount Holly announced in a tweet at 5:20 p.m.

Philadelphia police reported receiving reports of heavy flooding and cars getting stuck in high water along Woodhaven Road. Police later announced that Woodhaven Road had been shut down to traffic in both directions.

An updated declaration was issued at 6:02 p.m. extending the emergency into Center City and South Philadelphia as well as Camden County until 10:15 p.m. It was later extended to include Delaware County.

This is a developing story.