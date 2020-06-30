The city has worked to increase its fund balance since the Great Recession, when fiscal years 2009 and 2010 both ended with negative fund balances of more than $100 million. Last year, the city ended fiscal year 2019 with $439 million in leftover cash — the largest amount in many years. But still, officials warned that the city was working to stress test its budget for the next recession and the fund balance would not be sufficient. It would cover only 33 days in city spending, they said.