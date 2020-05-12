The African American Museum is not unfamiliar with rocky times. It went through five directors in its first decade. It lost nearly half a million dollars in annual state funding. The city subsidy has dwindled from well over $300,000 to its current level of $231,000. At one point, about 15 years ago, the museum literally ran out of money. More than a dozen staff members were laid off, and the institution teetered on the brink of closure.