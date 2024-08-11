Police arrest two during Frankford car meetup, including driver who hit a patrol car

Philadelphia police arrested two drivers, including one who hit a patrol car, during a car meet-up in Frankford Saturday night.

Arriving at Torresdale and Adams avenues around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, officers found “a large crowd engaged in reckless driving activities, including multiple vehicles performing burnouts,” police said in a statement Sunday.

A 19-year-old man trying to drive away from the scene then hit a patrol car, according to the police, who said the car was damaged. Neither the 19-year-old nor any police were injured.

Police arrested the man and charged him with assault on police, reckless driving, and related charges, while his four 17-year-old male passengers were issued citations and released.

Police said they also arrested a 33-year-old man who was drag racing a 2023 gray Dodge Charger, charging him with reckless driving and conspiracy.

Illegal car rallies have become more visible in Philadelphia in recent years, as drivers organize on social media; one series of car meet-ups last summer ended with state police shooting and killing an 18-year-old.

While police didn’t report any injuries at the Saturday meet-up, they noted that a second patrol car was damaged when “an unknown individual threw a bottle of tequila at the vehicle, striking the hood and cracking the windshield.” Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, they said.