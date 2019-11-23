A 31-year-old man escaped uninjured after the car he was driving was shot at more than 55 times, police said.
Twenty of the bullets struck the 2014 Ford Taurus as the man drove east on Wyoming Avenue in the Feltonville section of North Philadelphia around 3 a.m. Saturday, according to police. The car’s rear window was shot out by an unknown shooter in the area of the 200 block of West Wyoming Avenue, police said.
No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon and police have not recovered a weapon. Police are investigating.