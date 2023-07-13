Man killed in South Philly trying to stop a carjacking, police say

A Philadelphia man is dead after police say he tried to stop two men from stealing his car Wednesday night.

Police said the victim, a 50-year-old man, was attempting to prevent a friend who was using his car from being carjacked around 10:45 p.m. in South Philly’s Lower Moyamensing neighborhood.

“Preliminary information appears that the motive for this homicide began with a carjacking of a female, and when the owner intervened, he was shot and killed,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters Wednesday night.

The incident occurred on Porter Street near South 12th Street. Small said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the shot that killed him was fired at close range.

“The shell casing was just a few inches from his head,” Small said.

No arrests have been made. Small said there were numerous surveillance cameras along the block that could help identify the suspects.

“We’re pretty confident that some of these cameras recorded this incident,” Small said.

“No regard for human life,” Al Curran, a neighbor who was walking his daughter home at the time, told CBS3. “They come into these neighborhoods, they want to carjack you and steal your car, they don’t care what they do. They just want to hurt people and take things that don’t belong to them.”

Small said the two suspects were last seen in a small, red SUV — possibly a Kia Soul — which was going east on Porter Street.