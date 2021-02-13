The victim, Angelina Bellissima, had gotten out of her 2008 Honda CR-V on the 2700 block of Smedley Street about 4:20 p.m. Jan. 27 when she was attacked from behind by three females. She was pepper-sprayed in her face and hair, thrown to the ground, had her keys ripped away from her, and was punched in her right arm and left eye as she lay on the ground, she said. The assailants then drove away in the SUV.