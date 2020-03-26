With just a tiny bump of 472 more people, Philadelphia narrowly escaped its first population decline in years, according to the latest Census population estimates.
More than 10,000 people moved out of the city in 2019 but the loss was offset by 5,363 new births and 5,649 immigrants moving to the City of Brotherly Love. The city’s population rose to 1,584,064, its smallest annual population growth in the last decade.
The Pennsylvania suburbs had a strong showing in attracting new residents in 2019, according to the Census. Montgomery County led the way with a population increase of nearly 4,000, followed by Chester with 2,903 and Delaware with 1,516. Philadelphia’s New Jersey suburbs saw much smaller increases: Burlington jumped by 604, and both Camden and Gloucester by just more than 100 people each.
These numbers are estimates derived from a yearly comparison of births, deaths and migration since 2010. The calculations are factored into federal funding programs. Next year’s decennial census will rely instead on questionnaires arriving in mailboxes this month.
Philadelphia’s growth has been slowing down in recent years - from a surge of 12,000 added residents in 2011 to 3,000 and 4,000 in the last three years. But the 2019 numbers point to a potential population decrease in the future.
“It is a striking trend after a period of high growth in the early part of the decade,” said Ben Gruswitz, manager of Socioeconomic and Land Use Analytics at the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC)
Gruswitz cautioned that the preliminary population numbers tend to change. For example, last year’s estimates had 2018 with 1,000 more people than the city ended up having. The bureau has since adjusted the number.
“It's definitely a different trend this year even than what it was last year,” he said of Philadelphia’s break-even numbers.
Gruswitz said one possibility for the slow growth in Philadelphia is that after the Great Recession, millennials flocked to Philadelphia and other urban areas looking for job opportunities. Now many of those millennials are marrying and having children and perhaps looking at better school options in the suburbs.
Another reason could be city-like options in the suburbs. Gruswitz said that multi-family housing developments have sprouted all over the suburbs, giving people other options for density, being able to walk to the grocery store and other places -- without having to move to the city for that experience.
In all, the eight-county region, home to nearly 5.4 million people, grew by more than 10,000 people who came here from other countries in 2019, the Census estimates. Bucks, Chester, Montgomery and Burlington Counties also benefited from increases in people moving from other areas of the US.
Since 2010, the Philadelphia region has grown by 113,439 people, far slower than counties in Texas, Florida and Arizona.
“We’re still a slower growth region,” Gruswitz said. “None of the counties are growing as fast as they used to.”
As for long-term predictions, Gruswitz said it could all change drastically given the coronavirus and likely recession that is to come due to the virus. There may be a baby boom but there may also be a shift in how people live.
People shifted toward density in the past decade but that might reverse course and people may want more single family homes and be “better positioned to quarantine,” Gruswitz said.