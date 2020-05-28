“During the pandemic, a lot of families weren’t able to sit with their loved ones in the hospital to say goodbye,” said Kushner, who has performed the ritual cleaning, known as tahara, on hundreds of strangers, and many of his own friends and loved ones, including, last November, his father-in-law. “To know that their final physical moments in this world were done ... the same way that was done to their parents and their grandparents for generations, going back thousands of years, is really a rock-solid source of comfort."