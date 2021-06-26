A 10-year-old North Philadelphia boy died Saturday night after shooting himself once in the head, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting just before 6 p.m. is thought to have been accidental. Philadelphia Police Captain Lee Strollo said the boy was in a house on West Pacific Street with an 8-year-old girl but no adults.

“Supposedly, there was a gun inside a cabinet that the children located,” he said.

An investigation is underway to determine who owns the gun and why it was left unlocked, Strollo said.

After the boy was hit, the 8-year-old girl ran outside to get a neighbor’s help.

“Very traumatic,” Strollo said. “Hopefully she’ll get any help that she needs.”

The boy was taken by ambulance to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was pronounced dead.