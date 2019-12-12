Center City has become a go-to spot to celebrate the holidays. The festivities kicked off Thanksgiving Day, when the 12th annual open-air Christmas Village opened for business. More than 130 vendors are selling their wares at LOVE Park, Dilworth Plaza, and City Hall. In addition, a carousel awaits riders in theCity Hall Courtyard, and visitors can walk through “The Present” — a 27-foot-tall, holiday gift box featuring 5 miles of red and white LED lights with 100,000 bulbs. For more information, go to philachristmas.com