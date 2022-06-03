The William Penn Foundation has announced $5.9 million in grants designed to help extend the Circuit Trails, a web of hundreds of miles of multiuse trails in the Philadelphia region that stretches across nine local counties.

The announcement Thursday was timed in advance of National Trails Day, which is Saturday.

About 800 miles are planned for the Circuit Trails network, of which about 370 miles are complete. The trails run through Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania and Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. The goal is to provide unbroken paths through the counties.

“The idea is that one day you can step on a trail that’s part of the circuit and go in any direction all day long, and be on a safe, bicycle-pedestrian trail for a good 20, 30, or 40 miles in any direction,” said Sarah Clark Stuart, chair of the Circuit Trails Coalition and executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia. “The circuit would connect so many communities and give people the ability to enjoy the outdoors.”

Clark said people are unaware of how much work goes into building just one mile of trail. She said there are “significant costs” in planning, land acquisition, construction, management and administration.

“We are so grateful for the incredible support of the Circuit Trails from the William Penn Foundation,” Clark said separately in a statement. “This funding will be critical in helping the Circuit Trails Coalition achieve our goal of completing 500 miles of trails by 2025 and to continue to emphasize the trails as places that are inclusive and welcoming for all.”

The bicycle coalition is one of 13 groups receiving money. The coalition will receive $600,000, making it one of the single largest of the grants.

The largest, $1.6 million, went to the Pennsylvania Environmental Council to expand the trails network in under-resourced communities and to develop a digital tool to identify priority trails.

Clark said the money awarded to the bicycle coalition will go toward salaries of staff conducting outreach and other tasks, but not to actual construction.

“It’s to support staff for various advocacy efforts to promote building out the Circuit Trail network and work toward increasing diversity of usage of the trail and accessibility,” she said.

An example of one of the many trails included in the Circuit Trails network runs through Chester City, which recently was awarded a separate grant to rebuild Highland Avenue with a path for residents to access the river. Plans also call for renovation of Norris Street, which involves building 0.67 miles of trail and facilities to provide a link to the Circuit Trails, and will become part of the much larger East Coast Greenway, which is being patched together to connect 450 towns for 3,000 miles from Maine to Florida.

Officials said the Chester City trail additions would give residents another link to a waterfront that had long been blocked by industry and connect it to something greater.

“The East Coast Greenway work is part of our larger ongoing effort to transform the Chester waterfront by maximizing safety, access and connectivity for Chester residents,” said Lisa Gaffney, executive director of Riverfront Alliance of Delaware County.

The William Penn grants, spread over two years, include: