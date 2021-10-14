Philadelphia police officers will soon be prohibited from pulling over drivers for low-level offenses like broken taillights after City Council on Thursday passed groundbreaking legislation aimed at preventing racial discrimination in what are known pretextual traffic stops.

“This is something that is historic that could put us in a position where we’re addressing an issue that has been plaguing Black communities,” said Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, who authored the so-called Driving Equality Bill. “Philadelphia is leading the nation when it come to this particular issue.”

The bill lists seven offenses — including improperly displayed registration or emission stickers — as “secondary violations” that cannot be the sole reason for a traffic stop. Instead, officers can issue citations for those infractions that will be mailed to drivers. Supporters say that will prevent motorists from being unfairly stopped and searched for “driving while Black.”

Lawmakers approved the bill in a 14-2 vote, with Council’s two Republicans, David Oh and Brian O’Neill, casting the dissenting votes. (Councilmember Bobby Henon was absent from Council as he stands trial on federal corruption charges.) The legislation will take effect 120 days after Mayor Jim Kenney signs it, which he is expected to do in the coming days.

Philadelphia is the first large U.S. city to enact legislation aimed at curtailing the use of pretextual stops for low-level infractions, according to Thomas’ office. Virginia and a handful of smaller cities have adopted similar measures.

For years, police departments not only permitted, but encouraged, the practice as a standard law enforcement tool that allowed officers to potentially search the cars of drivers they suspected of carrying illegal drugs or weapons. But studies have shown that pretextual stops are disproportionately used to detain and search Black and Latino drivers.

During the one-year period ending in September 2019, Black drivers accounted for 72% of those stopped for vehicle code violations by Philadelphia police officers, despite African Americans making up only 43% of the city’s population, according to Thomas’ office. When those stops result in searches, police find illegal drugs or guns less than 1% of the time, with Black drivers 34% less likely than white drivers to be caught with illegal items, the council member’s office said.

Although the bill passed easily, it faced last-minute opposition fueled by State Rep. Martina White, the Northeast Philly conservative who chairs the city’s GOP. White on Thursday morning emailed Council a letter arguing that the bill violates state law by changing the Motor Vehicle Code, and that adopting it could jeopardize state funding for Philadelphia.

Thomas and other members, however, said the city Law Department, the Defenders Association of Philadelphia, and other attorneys found the bill to be legally sound because it does not change the violations listed in the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code, but instead changes how they will be enforced within city limits.

This is a developing story.