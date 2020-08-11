A new study of Philadelphia Police stops by Villanova University sociologist Lance Hannon and Philadelphia Bail Fund’s Malik Neal attempts to settle the question of whether bias is behind the disparity — or whether the numbers are driven by other factors, like being in a high-crime neighborhood or appearing out of place in a largely white part of the city. It examined the number of stops during daylight and those under the “veil of darkness,” when race is harder to discern — and found “the relative odds of a Black motorist being stopped are about 11% less under the ‘veil of darkness.‘”