Nearly 400,000 Philadelphia residents — or about a quarter of the city’s population — are living in poverty. It’s not a new problem, but City Council announced a new plan Tuesday to address it.
The initiatives include providing a “basic income” to to all Philadelphians, a policy that would guarantee cash assistance to households in poverty.
While basic income policies are used in other countries, few U.S. cities have tried it. Stockton, Calif., became the first U.S. city to offer universal basic income last year. The policy also gained attention when then Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang proposed a nationwide universal basic income policy.
Other proposals in Philadelphia’s poverty action plan include offering rental subsidies and stipends to help residents in job training or education programs.
The plan comes with a goal of lifting 100,000 residents out of poverty by 2024, the end of the current City Council term.
How Council will fund the initiatives — and when or how legislation will be introduced to enact them — is not detailed in the report. But the plan’s unveiling Tuesday, two days before Mayor Jim Kenney is set to deliver his proposed budget for fiscal year 2021, signals that Council President Darrell L. Clarke will make it a priority to fund the proposed agenda.
The committee received support and input from the Kenney administration, the city’s business community, and other groups to develop the plan, Clarke wrote in an introductory letter in the report.
The report also called for commission designed as a public-private partnership to implement the action plan, a poverty fund to get investments from both the city’s coffers and other partners, and a dashboard to track outcomes.
Here are some proposals in the report:
- Automate the sealing of criminal records for certain nonviolent felonies and misdemeanors, so residents with a record will have less trouble getting jobs or housing.
- Automate property tax-relief programs, so residents do not have to apply to receive tax breaks.
- Refund the city’s highest-in-the-nation wage tax to low-income workers. City Council approved a bill sponsored by Allan Domb to do so last week; Kenney blocked the same measure from becoming law in December.
-
- Offer more assistance for renters at risk of eviction.
- Work to recoup benefits, such as tax breaks, that are now available but going unclaimed. The report estimated that about $450 million in available benefits from the state and federal government go unclaimed each year.