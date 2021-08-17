A Philadelphia judge on Tuesday ruled that the controversial Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia can remain there, reversing a decision by city officials to have it removed.

In a seven-page decision, Common Pleas Court Judge Paula Patrick said the decision last year to remove the statue was not supported by law and was based on insufficient evidence.

“It is baffling to this court as to how the City of Philadelphia wants to remove the Statue without any legal basis. The City’s entire argument and case is devoid of any legal foundation,” Patrick wrote.

The judge’s ruling overturned a Sept 29. decision by the city’s Board of License and Inspection Review to uphold a July 24 decision by the Philadelphia Historical Commission to remove the statue.

Patrick wrote that the city failed to provide an adequate opportunity for public input about the future of the statue.

Kevin Lessard, spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney, said in an emailed statement: “While we are very disappointed with the ruling, we’re reviewing it now and exploring all potential options — including a possible appeal. The statue remains in Marconi Plaza and will continue to be secured in its existing box.”

The suit was brought by Friends of Marconi Plaza, Rich Cedrone, the group’s president, and Joseph Q. Mirarchi, a South Philadelphia resident.

The lawyer representing the plaintiffs, George Bochetto, said they were “ectstatic.”

Bochetto said he would as Patrick as early as Wednesday to order that a box constructed by the city to cover the statue be removed.

The statue became a flashpoint in June 2020 following general civil unrest over the murder of George Floyd.

The following month, Mayor Jim Kenney’s chief of staff told the Art Commission that removing the statue was a matter of public safety.

Patrick wrote that since June the city failed to provide evidence of an ongoing danger to the public, and called the confrontations that month “isolated.”

The statue was targeted by critics amid a national reckoning over racism and monuments to controversial figures.

Patrick, a Republican, garnered controversy herself in April when she was listed as a featured speaker to a QAnon-connected gathering in Gettysburg.

Patrick said she wasn’t invited to the “Patriots Arise, Awakening the Dead!” event and didn’t plan to attend.