A worker has died after a wall collapsed at a construction site in North Philadelphia.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was buried underground around Tuesday morning when the ground gave out at the construction site on the 700 block of Ramona Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Crews responded around 10:30 a.m. and dug out the man with heavy machinery. Officials said he was transported to Temple Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries just before noon.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released.

The address is listed as the location of a new Amazon distribution warehouse scheduled to open this year, according to an April press release from the company.

A spokesperson for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said the agency is currently looking into the incident, and will release more information when it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.