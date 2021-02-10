“He’s been in jail for 30 years. You can’t expect him to be normal,” he said. “You have to be very loving, but at the same time very strong with him, because there are a lot of things he doesn’t know, a lot of things he has to learn over. Show him love, but give him space. Don’t be pulling in all different directions. ... He’s free now. He’s had 30 years of people telling him what to do.”