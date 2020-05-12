It’s been hands-on from the very beginning. We’ve focused on helping the business community with access to information on a personalized level, and with the support needed to apply for the relief programs, so we are working a regular operation, but we have no structure yet. I laugh at myself sometimes when I think we have submitted applications for 106 businesses [through April 30], and 33 of those have received approvals for the PPP loans, and we don’t have an approved mission statement by our board members. [laughs] Don’t get me wrong, we have met with our board members and worked out some of the basic structuring of the chamber, but we’ve focused on learning what the business owners need right now to be able to help. We don’t have a website yet. We haven’t officially launched the chamber. But, we work until 5 a.m. some days.