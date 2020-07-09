The Philadelphia court system is mired in an internal “culture of nepotism, mistrust and racial tension” and skepticism among judges and staff that workplace discrimination concerns will be taken seriously, according to an assessment by outside consultants obtained Thursday by The Inquirer.
The report, which drew upon survey responses and focus groups comprised of a sampling of the First Judicial District’s more than 2,500 employees last year, concluded that women of color, including female judges, were experiencing bias and exclusion in the court system — including one incident in which a racist and sexist note was sent to the chambers of a Black Municipal Court judge.
The assessment’s authors also noted what they described as a troubling disbelief among several white judges and staff that institutional and structural racism were significant factors in modern society, while others voiced concerns that “reverse racism” was as important a problem as discrimination against people of color.
“Black coalitions seem to now rule,” one white judge said in a focus group meeting last year, according to the report. Another white employee responded: “In my life experience, he who cries ‘racism’ is usually steeped in racism.”
The tensions highlighted in the document mirrored challenging conversations about race, equity and implicit bias that have erupted in workplaces across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the protests that followed.
But those concerns take on a greater significance, the study’s authors said, in an organization grappling not only to confront its own internal inequities but also those present in the justice it administers in thousands of civil and criminal cases each year.
“A court system is meant to serve the residents of a community — for public and individual safety,” wrote the report’s authors, the Center for Urban and Racial Equality (CURE), a Washington-based consulting group selected to conduct the assessment by court leadership in 2018. “The health of the court system is the business of the residents of Philadelphia [and] accountability is crucial for organizations serving the public.”
Despite the report’s calls for transparency and accountability, its findings were not released until a year after the center first delivered them to the First Judicial District’s Administrative Governing Board, a panel of judges and administrators that oversees court management, with an explicit recommendation that they be shared with staff and the public.
The board distributed the findings to employees Thursday along with a letter signed by the board’s members and emailed to court staff by Common Pleas President Judge Idee C. Fox.
“Recent events have raised legitimate questions about our awareness and sensitivities to the differing realities of our employees and court users,” it read. “As a result, in an attempt to uphold the mission, vision, and values of the First Judicial District, we must acknowledge and recognize the systemic problems within our courts.”
Court spokesperson Martin O’Rourke blamed the belated dissemination of the findings on a virus that shut down the court’s computer systems for weeks last year, the coronavirus pandemic and the protests that gripped the city and forced office closures last month.
“The court felt compelled to release the report now and begin the hard work of addressing the issues of equity, inclusion and diversity that were raised in the report,” he said.
The most overt example of discriminatory behavior highlighted by the study involved a 2018 incident in which an anonymous, racist message was sent to Judge Karen Yvette Simmons’ chambers through interoffice mail while she was running to become president judge of the Municipal Court.
“There Will Never Be a Black [expletive] Running Our Court. You Won’t be President Judge!!!,” the typewritten message read. “Keep MC Court Great!!”
The CURE study had already been commissioned by the time Simmons received the note. Still, its authors concluded that the incident “was not taken seriously” by court leadership.
The study also found:
- Staff and judges largely reported that they worked with a culturally diverse staff and felt respected in the workplace. But almost a quarter of judges and 17% of staff reported experiencing discrimination in some form at work.
- Nearly all judges agreed that court employees had a responsibility to promote equity, diversity and inclusion. But 70% said they were either neutral or disagreed that court administrators support employees who share experiences with racialized incidents.
- While just over half of court staff agreed that the courts’ policies promoted fair treatment of employees regardless of their backgrounds, only about a third said they trusted administrators to actually implement those policies fairly.
- Female judges of color were more likely to rate court leadership’s commitment to equity lower than any other racial or gender cohort. Male judges of color rated that commitment the highest.
- Black women, in particular, were more likely to note significant experiences of workplace harassment, racism and lack of internal mobility, with some reporting they felt pressure after receiving promotions to justify to colleagues why they deserved it. “You have some people who just because of what I may look like won’t even acknowledge that I’m in the room,” one focus group participant quoted in the report said.
Undergirding all of this, the study’s authors noted, is a near universal agreement among judges and staff that nepotism and political connections unduly influence who is hired, who receives promotions and the level at which employees are compensated for their work.
“It is clear that judges and administrative leadership are deeply aware of its presence and are either unwilling to change it or do not believe they have the capacity to challenge it,” the study found. “These tensions are causing additional stress on staff of color who spoke about not only having to do their jobs, but also serve as a support system to each other — acting as ‘psychiatrists’ on top of everything else.”
The report included a number of recommendations including shifting power away from politically connected staff, implementing inclusion training for all employees and performing an equity review of salaries and promotions.
In the email to staff Thursday, the governing board’s judges said they were working to put in place some of those recommendations.
“We acknowledge the power of diversity and the need to encourage and promote dialogue on issues of race that should have been discussed and confronted long ago,” they said. “We stand committed to doing so as we move forward.”
Read the report: