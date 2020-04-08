“One of the biggest benefits to Resolve," Haynes said, "is definitely the opportunity to demonstrate the impact of collaborative solutions journalism, on a scale much larger than most organizations of our size have access to — and at such a critical moment for the health and well-being of our neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable to the physical, social, and economic impact of COVID-19. The response effort is mighty; the recovery effort will need to be mightier. Unfettered access to urgent, rapidly changing news and information must be central to the strategy.”