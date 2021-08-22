A 19-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested in connection with an assault last week of a grocery delivery driver for Shipt who remains in intensive care on a ventilator.

Herbert Morrison turned himself in to police on Saturday as a search continues for as many as seven others possibly involved in the attack on Zach Lean shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Christian Street, police said.

Morrison has been charged with aggravated and simple assault, conspiracy and recklessly endangering another person. He was arraigned early Sunday morning and bail was set at 10% of $25,000, court records show. He is being represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia.

According to police, Lean, 38, was driving westbound on Christian around 10:18 p.m. when he stopped his car in front of a group of bicyclists. A video recovered from a camera in the area of Third and Christian Streets shows about eight people on bicycles surround and attack Lean, police said.

One of them punched Lean, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the sidewalk, police said. He was briefly unconscious and then had a seizure, police said.

In an interview with The Inquirer Saturday, Lean’s wife, Christine Torrisi-Lean, said her husband of just three months had undergone surgery on his skull and was on a ventilator in Thomas Jefferson University Hospital’s neurological ICU.

“I just wish that we could get these gangs of kids some sort of help and some sort of other activities to do so that they’re not doing this to other families,” she said.

A GoFundMe campaign to help with medical expenses had raised more than $54,000 in donations as of Sunday afternoon and attracted numerous expressions of support, including from other Shipt shoppers.