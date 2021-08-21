A South Philadelphia man is in intensive care after police say he was attacked by a group of teens on bicycles Tuesday night in Queen Village.

Zach Lean, a grocery delivery driver for Shipt, was punched by one of the teen bicyclists and hit his head on the sidewalk around 10:18 p.m. on the 300 block of Christian Street, police said. He was knocked unconscious and had a seizure before medics took him to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Police said that they are still searching for suspects and that there is camera footage of the incident.

Lean, 38, was completing his last order for the night around the time of the attack, according to his wife, Christine Torrisi-Lean. She said Saturday that Lean had undergone surgery on his skull and is on a ventilator in Jefferson’s neurological ICU.

“It’s not something you ever imagine having to hold up through,” said Torrisi-Lean, 31. “I love him so much and all I want is for him to come back to me.”

She said she awoke around 3 a.m. Wednesday to phone messages from the hospital that turned her world upside down. Torrisi-Lean is still trying to make sense of the attack, noting Lean’s car, wallet, and other items were not stolen. She asked for the attackers to come forward.

“I just wish that we could get these gangs of kids some sort of help and some sort of other activities to do so that they’re not doing this to other families,” she said. “I mean, this could happen to anyone. It wasn’t even that late at night.”

There is a GoFundMe page supporting Lean’s medical expenses. The couple were married in May, and Torrisi-Lean has read her wedding vows to her husband in the hospital.

Last year, a FedEx delivery driver was shot on the same block in Queen Village.