Meanwhile, mayoral spokesperson Deana Gamble said in an e-mailed statement: “We cannot answer the questions raised in the letter as this [the DA’s Office] is an independently elected office with its own policies and procedures. However, as with all public offices, any actions that can erode residents’ faith in the ability of an office to fairly serve all Philadelphians should be taken seriously. The District Attorney should review the circumstances of the matter and address it in accordance with his office’s policies.”