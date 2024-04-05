Philadelphia felt an earthquake. Its residents made memes.

Where were you when Philadelphia experienced the Great (light) Earthquake of 2024?

No, really — a 4.8-magnitude quake centered near Tewksbury, N.J., shook the Philly region Friday morning, with tremors rippling as far up and down the eastern seaboard as Baltimore and Boston.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly told The Inquirer that they have yet to receive reports of “real damage,” and Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management told residents it was monitoring the situation.

Otherwise, it was business as usual in the City of Brotherly Love: Schools are dismissing as normal, SEPTA service is without unusual delays, and some Philly residents initially thought the shakes came from run-of-the-mill construction.

So, it was time to do what Philadelphians do every time we experience a minor, citywide inconvenience: start cracking jokes.

In between firing off texts along the lines of “dude, was that an earthquake?” some found time to meme. We salute them for their bravery.

Here are our favorites:

The positive posters

“Marked safe from Philly’s itty bitty earthquake,” popular Philly food bloggers Christina Mitchell and Rebecca Neckritz posted to their Instagram account @phillyfoodladies.

Others, meanwhile, were trying to shake off the eerie omen of an earthquake-total eclipse-bird flu triple whammy by looking on the bright side. We have our jokes. And soon, we will likely have off-brand merch commemorating that time the ground shook for half a minute in April 2024.

“I am calm and anxiety free after the earthquake. I did not let the earthquake shake me,” posted @phillyaffirmations, the irreverent hyperlocal meme account from Ariel Cifala that posts positive spins on Philly’s most common complaints.

“Can’t wait to buy my ‘I Survived the Philly Earthquake’ shirt from some dude on Oregon Ave in twenty minutes,” Lauren Vidas — aka @BroadAndMarket — joked on X (formerly Twitter).

The sleuths

Though geologists and seismologists told The Inquirer that tremors of this magnitude are relatively common and that the Philly region has withstood 12 other earthquakes over the past 20 years, others had already gotten to the bottom of the shakes. Unscientifically, of course.

“Don’t worry guys it was just Lane Johnson deadlifting 700 pounds,” the Philadelphia Eagles posted to TikTok alongside a video of the offensive tackle doing exactly that.

“The Phillies City Connect Jerseys are so bad that everyone in Philly jumped up and down in ager [SIC] and caused an earthquake on the east coast,” tweeted Mark Primiano. Others have said the special edition bright blue-and-yellow uniforms are “so ugly nature convulsed” and that earthquake was actually just God’s two cents on the matter.

As for this reporter’s opinion, the scooped-out open-faced bagels coming to South Philly are to blame.

Shock and awe from the local celebs

Local celebs, they’re just like us! The tremors had everyone stupefied, from RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants and viral TikTokers to acclaimed novelists.

“I feel the Earth Move Under My Feet!!” RPDR fan favorite and local drag queen Sapphira Cristál posted to X, invoking a little Carole King in these trying times.

Meanwhile, author-turned-accidental-X-personality Joyce Carol Oates posted a blurry photo of her unamused cat captioned: “Oops! Is this an earthquake? In Hopewell township, NJ? ‘It can’t happen here!’”

As for former preschool teacher and TikTok personality Tell Williams? The situation called for some emotional support Wawa.

Regardless of how you handled the earthquake, Philly, one thing is true: You deserve a treat.