“I know that money alone cannot compensate Mr. Lewis and his family for the 21 years he spent incarcerated,” Kenney said in a statement. “And I know that much more must be done to reform our criminal justice system and to help the families and communities that have been torn apart by instances in which the system didn’t work. This work is difficult and takes significant effort and time, but I remain fully committed to it so we can create a more equitable and just city for all Philadelphians.”