Police are investigating three deadly vehicle crashes and seeking hit-and-run drivers in two, authorities said Tuesday.
A 37-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver on the 7500 block of Roosevelt Boulevard Monday evening in Rhawnhurst, police said. Leonid Kadomsky, of Bustleton, was pouring gasoline into his Nissan shortly before 7 p.m., authorities said, when a 2010 Acura traveling south in the outer lanes of the Boulevard struck him and his car.
The male driver of the Acura and a female passenger fled on foot onto nearby Faunce Street, police said. The woman later turned herself in to police for questioning, and with her help, police were working to identify the driver, Police Capt. Mark Overwise of the Accident Investigation District said Tuesday.
Kadomsky was transported by medics to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A passenger in his vehicle complained of head pain, but declined medical treatment, police said. Both vehicles were towed as part of the investigation.
About 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 48-year-old woman who was getting into her vehicle on the 5600 block of Upland Way in Overbrook was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle, believed to be a black Ford or Mercury SUV, Overwise said.
The victim, whose name is not being released pending family notification, was taken by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead about half an hour later. Police are continuing to search for the driver who hit her.
About 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, a maroon GMC Acadia SUV driven by a 25-year-old man on Frankford Avenue near Aldine Street in Holmesburg crashed head-on into a Nissan Versa driven by a 61-year-old woman, killing her, police said.
The GMC was traveling in the wrong lane — heading south in the northbound lanes — and clipped two other vehicles before it crashed into the woman’s car, police said.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The GMC driver was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center for treatment. Overwise said the crash was still being investigated and it was not yet known if the driver would face charges.