Update: Follow along for live coverage of the fatal fire here.

A large house fire in Philadelphia’s Fairmount section caused fatalities early Wednesday morning, but police and fire authorities could not confirm how many people were killed in the blaze.

Firefighters and police responded to the fire in a home on the 800 block of N. 23rd St. at about 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the windows of the second floor of a three-story rowhouse, according to Fire Department officials. The house had been converted into two apartments, police said.

After about 50 minutes, the fire was placed under control. The scene was still active Wednesday morning as of about 9 a.m.

This story is developing and will be updated.