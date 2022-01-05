A large house fire in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood killed at least 13 people, including seven children, and injured two others on Wednesday morning. Owned by the Philadelphia Housing Authority, the three-story rowhouse, located on the 800 block of North 23rd Street, had least 26 people living in it at the time of the blaze, authorities said.

“This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city’s history,” Mayor Jim Kenney said from the scene on Wednesday. “Loss of so many people in such a tragic way. Please keep all these folks, and especially these children, in your prayers. Losing so many kids is just devastating.”

Philadelphia fire officials are investigating the incident, saying that it is currently unclear how the fire killed so many people so quickly. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has said that it is also “too early” to tell whether the fatalities could be deemed homicides, or if a criminal investigation will be necessary.

But as we wait for authorities to determine what happened, many people are wondering how to help those affected.

Fairmount fire fundraisers

It is still early, but there is at least one way to help, whether you are in Philadelphia or not.

Children First, a Philadelphia-based child advocacy nonprofit, has launched a fundraiser to help those affected, and is “reaching out to the community to find ways” to help. Formerly known as Public Citizens for Children and Youth, the group adds that all donations will go to the family and community affected by the fire.

➡️ Donate now

It is likely that more fundraisers and ways to help will be announced in the coming days. This story will be updated.

Know about a fundraiser? Please email us.

But before donating to a charity or fundraiser, you can check out the group on charity rating websites such as Charity Navigator, CharityWatch, and Guidestar, which evaluate nonprofits and recommend credible charitable organizations (Charity Navigator, for example, gives Children First a “give with confidence” rating).

If you are aware of other fundraisers and ways to help those impacted by the fire, let us know at phillytips@inquirer.com.