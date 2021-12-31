Six people were shot in Germantown late Thursday night when at least two gunmen fired more than 65 shots onto the street, according to police.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. on the 5100 block of Germantown Ave. near Collom Street, police said. A 21-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition, while five men between the ages of 19 and 29 were also struck. The men were all reported in stable condition, police said.

After the crime, investigators were searching for surveillance video as they sought to learn more about what happened and why. Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that the sheer number of shots fired made it difficult to discern an early motive.

“The fact that we found over 65 spent shell casings, that’s a lot of shots,” Small said. “So it’s hard to even say who’s the intended target and who was struck by stray gunfire.”

The incident was another violent episode in a year that has set a city record for gun violence.

Earlier Thursday, 32-year-old Perritti Dantzler was killed in a double shooting that left another 32-year-old man in critical condition, police said. That incident occurred around 5:15 on the 2100 block of Etting Terrace in South Philadelphia. Police said they believe two suspects were involved, but no one had been arrested.

About a half hour after that crime, police said, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the back and critically wounded in a double shooting on the 5600 block of Arch Street in West Philadelphia. The other victim, a man in his 20s, was shot in the head and also hospitalized in critical condition, police said. No arrest was made in that shooting, police said.

And just before 2 a.m. Friday, police said, officers were called to the 3000 block of A Street, where a 29-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his back. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify him and said the investigation was ongoing.

The city has recorded 560 homicides this year through early Friday, according to police.

And as of Tuesday, a total of 2,308 people had either been killed or wounded by gunfire in the city in 2021, city figures show.

Both tallies are record highs.

The shooting in Germantown marked the second time in about four months that six people were shot in a single incident on that same block.

In August, police said, a 28-year-old man was killed and five other people were wounded in a drive-by shooting on the 5100 block of Germantown Ave. around 5:30 p.m.

Surveillance video later released by police shows a Chevy Impala briefly stopping in the street before two men wearing masks and hoodies open the passenger side doors and fire handguns toward the sidewalk. The car then drives away.

No one has been charged in that case, according to court records.

It was not clear if the incident had any connection to Thursday night’s shooting.