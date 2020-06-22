Police on Monday also identified a man who was found fatally shot in the doorway of an East Germantown home on the 5500 Bloyd Street on Friday night as Byron Johnson, 51, of West Oak Lane. Police said the victim had been shot two previous times. In the more recent case, he had been shot in his left shoulder on April 5 at the same location on Bloyd Street, police said. There were no further details about his shooting.