A 42-year-old man was killed and his wife injured following a double shooting early Monday outside a Kingsessing home, police said.
The shooting occurred about 12:20 a.m. on the 1400 block of South Vogdes Street.
“We’re being told that this husband and wife were shot in front of their adult children and other family members,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene early Monday.
Before the shooting, the gunman and husband were on the street “involved in a physical altercation,” which then escalated when the gunman pulled out his weapon, and shot the couple a total of at least six times, Small said.
Small said the attacker “is known to the family,” and police are searching for him.
Both victims were taken by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where the husband, who had gunshot wounds in his right thigh, right forearm, left thigh, left groin and right buttock, was pronounced dead at 4:40 a.m.
His wife, 44, was shot in her neck and back and was in critical condition. Police did not release their names.
They were among at least 14 people shot from Friday to Monday, two fatally.
Also early Monday, a 33-year-old man was shot in the head about 1:15 a.m. on the 200 block of North Hobart Street in West Philadelphia. And a 26-year-old man was shot in his neck, chest, and arm about 2:10 a.m. on the 2800 block of West Sedgley Avenue in North Philadelphia. Both were in critical condition.
On Sunday night, two men, ages 22 and 27, were critically wounded in a double shooting on the 1000 block of West Clearfield Street in North Philadelphia. Separately, a 31-year-old man was in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck Sunday afternoon on the 3000 block of F Street in Kensington.
On Saturday night, a triple shooting on the 200 block of South Ithan Street in West Philadelphia left three men wounded and in stable condition, police said. And two other men were also in stable condition after being shot in two other shootings, one about 7:45 p.m. on the 1300 block of East Luzerne Street in the Juniata Park neighborhood, and the other about 3 a.m. Saturday on the 700 block of East Cornwall Street in Kensington.
Police on Monday also identified a man who was found fatally shot in the doorway of an East Germantown home on the 5500 Bloyd Street on Friday night as Byron Johnson, 51, of West Oak Lane. Police said the victim had been shot two previous times. In the more recent case, he had been shot in his left shoulder on April 5 at the same location on Bloyd Street, police said. There were no further details about his shooting.
Two other men were also reported shot and wounded Friday night in separate incidents, both in North Philadelphia.
Police reported no arrests in any of the shootings. Tipsters are asked to call 911, or the police tip line at 215-686-TIPS or submitting an online tip at phillypolice.com.