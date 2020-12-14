The hearing occurred as the number of shootings citywide has soared to more than 2,100 already this year, a 53-percent increase over last year’s total and on pace to nearly double the tally from 2015. And much of the violence has remained unsolved: The Inquirer reported last week that of the nearly 8,500 shootings in which people were wounded or killed since 2015, suspects had been charged in 1 out of 5 cases and convicted in just 9%.