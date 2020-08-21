Gun violence erupted across the city on Thursday, with six people killed as Philadelphia heads into another summer weekend.
About 11 p.m., two men were shot to death in a double homicide in the parking lot of a Shell gas station on North Broad Street near Stenton Avenue in the city’s Ogontz section. Police said a 29-year-old man who was shot multiple times in the head and torso and a 50-year-old man who was shot once in his left leg were taken by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where they were both pronounced dead before midnight.
Police said that weapons were recovered, but did not say from where. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3: “Based on ballistic evidence, we know at least 28 shots were fired from three separate caliber semi-automatic guns.”
About midnight Thursday, officers responded to a report of a person with a gun on 62nd Street, just north of Market in West Philadelphia. They found a 26-year-old man on the porch of a rowhouse lying in a fetal position and suffering from a gunshot wound to his back, police said. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:28 a.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, police said, a second man called police from a different area of West Philadelphia to say he had been shot at 62nd and Market, near where the first victim was found. The man, 29, suffered a graze wound to his left leg and was transported by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. After he was treated and released, he was transported by police to the Homicide Unit for questioning. No weapon was recovered, and police reported no arrest Friday in the shootings.
On Thursday, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw walked with police officers and residents in North Philadelphia as part of a rally calling for peace while seeking answers to the plague of gun violence.
“These are the very folks that we are trying to reach and our only way to find out the answers to the questions that we have is to go and ask them,” Outlaw told CBS3.
“I couldn’t imagine what it would be like having to live with my head on a swivel, everywhere I go. I don’t want that for y’all,” she told residents.
There were three other fatal shootings Thursday.
About 8:15 p.m., a 29-year-old man who was coming out of a dog park with his dog and two children, ages 3 and 9, was fatally shot by a gunman wearing a black mask on the 700 block of North 46th Street in the Mill Creek section of West Philadelphia, police said.
The victim, identified by police Friday as Will Myatt, of Southwest Philadelphia, was shot several times in the torso and pronounced dead shortly afterward at Penn Presbyterian.
Just before 7:50 p.m., a 40-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were both shot while on the 1400 block of North Etting Street in North Philadelphia. Both victims were transported by police to Temple University Hospital.
The woman, identified by police Friday as Melanie Raye, who lived on that block, had multiple gunshot wounds in her torso and was pronounced dead shortly afterward at Temple University Hospital.
The man, who was shot in the head, was in critical condition at Temple. Police said two weapons were recovered from this scene.
Earlier, about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, two people were shot outside while on the 1800 block of Judson Street in North Philadelphia. A man, believed to be about 50 years old, was shot 21 times throughout his body and was pronounced dead shortly afterward at Temple. A 65-year-old woman who was shot once in her right leg was in stable condition at Temple.
Police reported no arrests in any of the shootings. There have been 289 homicides in the city so far, police said.
This story is developing and will be updated.