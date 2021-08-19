Philadelphia is facing a gun violence crisis, but a relatively small portion of the money dedicated to anti-violence programs in the city’s latest budget will go toward efforts that could produce short-term results to immediately decrease shootings, according to an analysis by the city controller.

Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, the city’s elected fiscal watchdog, analyzed the money that Mayor Jim Kenney and City Council designated as anti-violence in the funding deal they reached in June and categorized the programs based on how quickly they’re likely to have an impact. Her office concluded that just $33 million, or 21% of the $155 million, would go toward intervention efforts that are most likely to have short-term results within one to three years.

“This increase in funding is a very good step, so I don’t want to overlook that,” Rhynhart said. “But as we move forward, we need to fund intervention programs at a higher level.”

The new spending comes amid a surge in gun violence. As of Aug. 15, 1,448 people have been shot in Philadelphia and 337 have been killed. Those numbers represent a 21% increase in shootings and a 26% increase in homicides compared with the same date last year.

Here are five key takeaways from the report.

Some programs could have a more immediate impact on violence reduction than others

Rhynhart’s analysis broke down the city’s anti-violence spending into three categories used by experts, such as leaders of the National Institute on Criminal Justice Reform: intervention, prevention, and transformation.

Intervention focuses on gun violence happening now and targets programs for individuals most likely to shoot or be shot, so it can yield the fastest results. Cities such as Oakland, Calif., have had success with focusing on intervention programs.

Prevention programs, such as youth mentoring, after school programs, and mental health services, could take five to 10 years to yield results, according to Rhynhart’s report. And transformation programs, such as economic development and neighborhood revitalization, can take 15 to 20 years by addressing broader issues such as poverty.

The Kenney administration divided the spending into a different set of categories: community empowerment; healing; prevention; employment and careers; and safe havens for youth and families. Those categories have no time element to measure outcomes, and came from a letter Council members sent to the mayor during budget negotiations, asking for increased spending in those areas to address the gun violence crisis.

In the letter that 13 Council members sent in June, they argued that spending in these categories should be “concentrated in the neighborhoods suffering most from gun violence, with a particular emphasis on Black and Brown youth.”

The administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning on Rhynhart’s report.

Most funding goes to long-term programs

About 70% of the city’s funding is going toward longer-term prevention and transformation efforts, the controller’s analysis found.

Of the $68 million in new spending in the current fiscal year, Rhynhart said she classified 34% as short-term intervention.

Rhynhart thinks the city should spend more on intervention programs

Rhynhart said she believes funding long-term efforts is still important, but said the city should also dedicate more resources toward intervention programs because they are evidence-based and have worked in other cities.

“It doesn’t mean that the prevention and transformation programs aren’t great programs,” Rhynhart said. “When you’re looking at anti-violence, you have to focus on those most likely to shoot or be shot.”

This isn’t the first time Rhynhart has called for the city to spend more money on programs such group violence intervention, which other cities fund at higher levels.

The Kenney administration added $1.3 million this year for group violence intervention and its community crisis intervention program, for a total of $6.6 million in the current fiscal year.

But that level should be increased further, Rhynhart said.

“There needs to be more funding for specific evidence-based violence intervention programs,” she said.

It’s unclear how much a new grant program will help anti-violence efforts

City Council and the mayor’s office tout a new anti-violence grant program for community groups as a key part of the new funding.

The grant money, totaling $22 million, could start going out to community groups later this month.

The controller’s analysis categorized those grants as intervention funding, with the caveat that we don’t know yet exactly what programs they will cover.

Rhynhart said she is hopeful based on the grant application documents that funding will go to groups focusing on individuals who are most likely to shoot or be shot — which would classify as short-term intervention.

Rhynhart, who has frequently clashed with Kenney and is seen as a likely mayoral candidate in 2023, applauded Council members for pushing the administration to provide new funding for those grants and other programs.

“Because of Council’s actions to push for more funding on gun violence, there is a bigger percentage of money going toward intervention,” she said.

Not all of the $155 million is going to gun-violence reduction efforts

Of the $155 million in anti-violence spending, only about $68 million is new spending.

The rest is existing spending that was categorized as anti-violence money, and that includes restoring pandemic cuts to parks and recreation and libraries and funding the Dell Music Center.

The controller’s report said those investments are worthwhile but don’t necessarily qualify as anti-violence efforts.

The anti-violence spending also includes $13.3 million for police reforms, which Ryhnhart didn’t place into one of her three categories. That money includes funding for a co-responder program that will pair behavioral health specialists with police to respond to 911 calls about mental health crises. The controller said that funding is important, but is not aimed directly at reducing gun violence.