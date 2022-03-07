The average price of gasoline in the Philadelphia area rose overnight to $4.30 a gallon, according to AAA, up 51 cents a gallon this week as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to impact global energy prices.

Last year this time, the average price of gasoline in and around the city was $2.99 a gallon. It’s the highest the average price of gasoline in Philadelphia on record, topping the previous high of $4.16 per gallon back in June 2008.

In South Jersey, where fuel taxes are lower than Philadelphia, the average price was $4.09 per gallon. In Delaware, drivers averaged $4.10 per gallon at the pump, according to AAA.

The national average is $4.06 a gallon, up 45 cents in the last week, according to AAA. Last year at this time, the average cost of a gallon of gas was $2.76.

Current avg. One week ago Month ago Year ago Philadelphia $4.30 $3.79 $3.66 $2.95 Pennsylvania $4.23 $3.75 $3.61 $2.99 New Jersey $4.17 $3.65 $3.50 $2.88 Delaware $4.10 $3.60 $3.50 $2.88

Why are gas prices so high right now?

Prices are rising rapidly due to Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which has caused the price of oil to surge. There is also uncertainty as lawmakers in the United States and Europe consider a ban on Russian oil and gas imports, which have not yet been included in sanctions on the country and its leader, President Vladimir Putin.

Last week, Senators Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) and Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska) introduced a bill that would ban Russian oil and gas from being imported. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said she supports such a ban. Russia accounts for about 10 percent of the global supply of oil.

On Friday, the White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the administration is “considering a range of options” but remains wary of impacting energy prices and supplies.

“What we know is that, you know, from the U.S. economy, we don’t import a lot of Russian oil, but we are looking at options that we can take right now if we were to cut the U.S. consumption of Russian energy,” Psaki said. “But what’s really most important is that we maintain a steady supply of global energy.”

Oil prices surged to their highest levels since 2008 on Sunday, before pulling back. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, traded at about $123 per barrel after hitting $130 per barrel, according to CNBC. Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded at about $125 per barrel, the network reported.

Prices for crude oil and gasoline will likely continue to rise for the rest of the winter and into the spring, AAA says.