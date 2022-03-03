A former Philadelphia homicide detective who was the target of numerous lawsuits, complaints and allegations of abuse — and who handled at least seven murder investigations that fell apart before, during or after trial — has been arrested on perjury charges.

Detective James Pitts, 51, who joined the Philadelphia Police Department in 1996 and made detective in ‘99, had been reassigned to the Delaware Valley Information Center since at least 2019 pending conclusion of a multiyear Internal Affairs investigation.

A Philadelphia grand jury recommended charges of perjury and obstructing the administration of law pertaining to Pitts’ investigation of Obina Onyiah for the murder of Northeast Philadelphia jeweler William Glatz in 2010. Onyiah was convicted on the strength of a confession taken by Pitts — but maintained that Pitts had beaten and threatened him to coerce that false statement. He was exonerated in May 2021 after the District Attorney’s Office hired a photogrammetry expert and concluded that Onyiah, who is 6-foot-3, was far taller than the gunman seen in the jewelry store surveillance footage.

“Pitts, knowing that his sworn testimony was false, affirmatively and unequivocally denied touching Onyiah during this investigation,” the grand jury wrote in a presentment unsealed Thursday.

“The grand jury recommended charges related to the conduct in the interrogation room: punching with a closed fist, poking ... in the chest, and grabbing him by the neck and forcing his head down between his legs,” Michael Garmisa, interim chief of the District Attorney’s Conviction Integrity Unit, said at a news conference Thursday. “Det. Pitts is also charged with perjury for lying about those physically coercive interrogation tactics when he testified.”

Attempts to reach Pitts or his lawyers were not immediately successful on Thursday afternoon. Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby did not respond to questions about whether the union will represent Pitts.

Pitts is one of at least six Philadelphia homicide detectives facing criminal charges in connection with official misconduct. Retired detectives Martin Devlin, Manuel Santiago and Frank Jastrzembski were all charged in August 2021 with perjury in connection with the 2016 trial of Anthony Wright — who was retried for murder even though DNA evidence had already connected a different man to the 1993 murder of Louise Talley.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said the prosecution of Pitts represent a step toward restoring public trust in the police.

“I cannot calculate the damage that was done to a public sense of trust in law enforcement by those kinds of tactics,” he said. “As we increase that trust in the community we will have more victims come forward. We will have more victims cooperate. We will have juries whose minds are open that we are presenting the evidence, that we are presenting the truth.”

Lawyer Teri Himebaugh, who represented Onyiah in his post-conviction petitions, expressed relief that charges were filed.

“This is wonderful news that vindicates a lot of what a lot of people have been attesting to and what judges have been intentionally ignoring,” she said.

Himebaugh and other lawyers have been researching cases handled by Pitts for years. In 2017, after 10 witnesses testified to coercion and abuse by Pitts, a Philadelphia judge found that he had a pattern of misconduct. That hearing ultimately led to another exoneration.

However, other judges have found the same witnesses not to be credible. Himebaugh said that, as recently as last week, a Philadelphia judge disregarded the testimony of a woman who claimed that Pitts coerced her into giving a false statement when she was just 12 years old.

If Pitts is ultimately convicted, she said, that would be a game-changer for the dozens of people convicted based on his investigative work.

“There were a lot of coerced confessions judges just didn’t believe were coerced,” she said. “All those sort of things if he’s convicted, those will be a big issue.”

