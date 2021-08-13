A Philadelphia grand jury has recommended criminal charges against three former longtime city homicide detectives for perjury in a landmark murder case, accusing them of lying on the witness stand during a 2016 re-trial that threatened to send an innocent man back to prison for life.

The allegations, unveiled in a presentment filed by the District Attorney’s Office on Friday and obtained by The Inquirer, represent an extraordinary development in a city that has seen dozens of old homicide convictions overturned in recent years — but no significant legal repercussions for the police or prosecutors involved in building those cases. Many of them have since been accused of misconduct in court documents filed by District Attorney Larry Krasner.

The grand jury presentment marks a stunning turnabout for Martin Devlin, Manuel Santiago, and Frank Jastrzembski, each of whom served more than 25 years in the Philadelphia Police Department. Devlin for years was viewed as a star investigator in one of the nation’s most violent cities, specializing in cold cases and complex investigations that no one else could crack.

But in recent years, questions have emerged about the detectives’ investigative practices. Krasner’s Conviction Integrity Unit has helped overturn at least four cases they worked on, contending that the convictions were marred by coerced confessions, fabricated or hidden evidence, or secret deals with key witnesses.

The detectives have consistently denied wrongdoing. It was not immediately clear Friday when they might be taken into custody; an attorney for the men declined to provide immediate comment.

The questions about their investigations first came to light during the 2016 retrial of Anthony Wright, who was convicted in 1993 of the rape and murder of 77-year-old Louise Talley in Nicetown. Wright’s appellate attorneys later discovered DNA evidence that proved he had not raped Talley. Wright’s conviction was overturned, but prosecutors sought to convict him again, arguing that the results did not preclude him from being an accomplice to the crime.

He was quickly acquitted in August 2016, and some jurors afterward took the remarkable step of standing beside Wright and publicly criticizing prosecutors for continuing to pursue what they called a weak case.

The felony perjury charges, and misdemeanor charges for false swearing, pertain to the detectives’ testimony in that retrial as well as their testimony in a 2017 civil deposition. The charges were filed mere days before the expiration of the five-year statute of limitations.

Wright, who served 25 years of wrongful imprisonment, has long alleged that detectives fabricated evidence and subjected him to a brutal, physically abusive interrogation before forcing him to sign a false confession.

He settled a civil lawsuit against the city for $9.8 million, but said it’s now time for those who framed him to face justice.

“This will mean everything to me if those guys individually can be held accountable for what they did to me. And their name is on so many people’s paperwork that were wronged,” he said, adding that the losses accrued over 25 years are hard to calculate. He missed his mother’s funeral, and watching his son grow up. “The harm that was done — we need to let people know this cannot be tolerated.”

At Wright’s re-trial in 2016, Devlin testified that he had never threatened an interview subject, and that he had transcribed Wright’s confession verbatim. Then, he agreed to a challenge by lawyer Samuel Silver: To transcribe the confession again in real time as Silver read it aloud. He got just six or seven words down on the page though, according to Inquirer coverage, before it became clear he could not keep up.

There were also allegations of perjury regarding Santiago and Jastrzembski, raised in the form of a disciplinary complaint filed by the Innocence Project in 2018 against Assistant District Attorney Bridget Kirn. (No action was taken publicly against Kirn by the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.)

The complaint alleged that Kirn failed in her duty to correct false testimony by Santiago and Jastrzembski when they told jurors they had not been briefed on the damning DNA tests conducted after Wright’s first conviction. The tests showed that semen taken from the victim’s body matched Ronnie Byrd, a Nicetown crack user — not Wright.

It also showed that “wearer DNA” on bloody clothing Jastrzembski had supposedly recovered from Wright’s home, an aspect of his supposed confession, was a match for the victim, and not for Wright.

The complaint noted that a year after the re-trial, during depositions for Wright’s civil lawsuit, both detectives acknowledged that the District Attorney’s Office had informed them of the test results in pre-trial briefings. Kirn and other detectives confirmed that in their depositions.

“All of them perjured themselves during their testimony at the re-trial,” said Peter Neufeld, co-founder of The Innocence Project and one of Wright’s lawyers. “They perjured themselves on all kinds of things. Jastrzembski perjured himself when he said he found clothing he didn’t find, and Santiago and Devlin both perjured themselves about the way the interrogation went down. They all lied.”

The grand jury presentment says it believes charges were necessary “to correct the historical record and hold the three former detectives — Santiago, Devlin, and Jastrzembski — accountable for lying under oath to condemn an innocent man and cover up their wrongdoing, and for perverting the integrity of the law.”

The group of detectives have been the subject of mounting criticism, as cases they investigated were revealed to be some of the most shocking wrongful convictions in Philadelphia history.

Media coverage over the years portrayed Devlin as a brilliant eccentric — “Detective Perfect” — who wore a loud shirt and carried a shotgun when he allowed a reporter to ride along as he chased a suspect in North Philadelphia. He retired in 1995 and had a storied second act as a detective for the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. An Inquirer profile, written after he helped win the high-profile conviction of Cherry Hill Rabbi Fred Neulander for hiring a hitman to kill his wife, called him “street smart and feisty, with intense green eyes that display both the joy and seriousness he brings to the job.”

He has been accused of participating in violent interrogations that ended with forced, false statements in at least five different murder cases. In one, Devlin was accused of coercing a false confession from Willie Veasy, while Jastrzembski — the lead detective — allegedly hid evidence that cast doubt on Veasy’s involvement, in violation of the Constitution.

Veasy spent 27 years in prison but was exonerated in 2019. He settled a civil lawsuit against the city for $5 million earlier this week.

Jastrzembski and Santiago were among three detectives who refused to testify in a 1994 court proceeding about a murder case they investigated, instead invoking their Fifth Amendment right to avoid incriminating themselves. In that case, Commonweath v. Percy St. George, there were also suggestions of perjury — as the detectives had testified to taking statements that witnesses said were fabricated or coerced.

Marc Bookman, then a public defender on the case and now the executive director of the Atlantic Center for Capital Representation, said that case should have led to punishment decades ago.

“The fact that all these cops were guilty of misconduct was not a secret,” Bookman said. “It all took place in open court. In a real criminal justice system, the DA’s office would have done a full investigation and probably ended up prosecuting the police. But Philadelphia during those years was a rigged town — there was no oversight.”

Both detectives also built the case against Jimmy Dennis, whose murder conviction was vacated after he spent 25 years on death row. Like Veasy, Dennis had compelling alibi evidence that was in the possession of police or prosecutors but was not disclosed at his trial. Santiago and Jastrzembski retired in the late 1990s and continue to collect pensions from the city.

The detectives’ arrest was welcome news to Walter Ogrod, who spent 23 years on death row for the murder of 4-year-old Barbara Jean Horn based in part on a supposed confession taken by Devlin and his then-partner Detective Paul Worrell — one Krasner’s office now contends was false and coerced. Ogrod was exonerated last year.

In his view, perjury charges would be a fair starting point.

“What’s the statute of limitations for attempted murder?” he said. (It’s five years in Pennsylvania.) “I’m an innocent man and what did they go for? Death. They wanted to kill an innocent man.”