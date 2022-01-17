A 31-year-old man was killed Monday in a mid-day shooting in the city’s Eastwick neighborhood, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department reported an arrest in the shooting and recovered a firearm, but did not provide that person’s identity or what charges were filed.

Police also did not identify the victim, reporting only his age. They said he was shot repeatedly in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia at 12:15 p.m.

As of Sunday, city police had reported 22 homicides since the beginning of the year, one more than at this time last year. Over the past decade, only 2020 had reported more homicides this far into the year.