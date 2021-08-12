A small group of men were playing dice outside a bar in Olney Wednesday night when two gunmen approached and began shooting, killing one person and wounding four more, Philadelphia police said Thursday.

The shots rang out just before 10 p.m. on the 5500 block of Rising Sun Ave., outside the Banana’s Bar and Lounge. Police said that after unloading on the outdoor dice game, one of the men carjacked an SUV from a woman waiting for food nearby.

Authorities said he drove her vehicle for three miles, slammed it into a parked car at the intersection of Fisher Avenue and Water Street in Kensington, and then fled.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and no weapons were recovered from either scenes.

Police described the victim who died as a 46-year-old man, but they did not identify him Thursday. He was shot multiple times in the torso and transported by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he died.

A 27-year-old who was shot once in the arm and once in the leg was hospitalized in critical condition. The other three shooting victims, who were men age 27, 28, and 32, were hospitalized in stable condition at Einstein.

The quintuple shooting was one of two shootings that wounded multiple people overnight in North Philadelphia.

Police said that just before 4 a.m. on the 2200 block of Seybert Street, three men were wounded after being hit by gunfire in the street. A 36-year-old who was shot three times in the legs was hospitalized in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.

The two other victims — a 41-year-old shot in the leg and a 63-year-old hit in the foot — were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

No one was arrested in connection with the incident.

The eight shooting victims last night were among more than 1,300 who have been shot in Philadelphia so far this year.

According to police statistics, 329 people have been killed, a 26% increase compared to the same time last year. The city is on pace to see more killings this year than in 1990, the deadliest year on record, when 500 people were slain.