Philadelphia Police on Wednesday identified two of three men fatally shot Tuesday as gun violence continued amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The three slayings increased the city’s 2020 homicide count to 110 as of Tuesday night, a 16% jump from the same period last year — and close to the figure of 111 homicides in 2007, the most recent year when homicides exceeded 100 for the same time period.
Authorities reported no arrests in Tuesday’s homicides, which remained under investigation.
Police identified a 38-year-old man fatally wounded about 9:30 a.m. on the 700 block of East Locust Avenue in East Germantown as Sean Washington, of nearby North Lambert Street. Washington, who was shot in the torso, died shortly afterward at Albert Einstein Medical Center.
At the scene Tuesday, police Crime Scene Unit investigators examined a pink handgun found on the sidewalk of the fatal shooting. Police provided no details about the gun’s connection to the slaying.
Authorities also identified a 32-year-old man fatally wounded about 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 2500 block of 24th Street in North Philadelphia as Joseph Williams, who lived nearby on Sergeant Street. Williams, who had numerous gunshot wounds to his head and body, was pronounced dead shortly afterward at Temple University Hospital.
About 8:50 p.m., a 19-year-old man was fatally wounded in a street shooting in Kensington. Police said the victim, who was shot once in the back while on the 200 block of Westmoreland Street, was pronounced dead shortly afterward at Temple. His name had not been released as of Wednesday morning.