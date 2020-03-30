A 41-year-old man was found fatally shot on a SEPTA train early Monday in Kensington, police said.
The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was aboard a Market-Frankford Line train when he was shot once in the head about 12:35 a.m., police said.
The westbound train stopped at the Allegheny station, at 3200 Kensington Ave., where the man was removed and taken to Temple University Hospital, SEPTA spokesperson John Golden said.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly afterward, Philadelphia Police said.
Police reported no arrest. The investigation remains ongoing with homicide detectives.
SEPTA has curtailed its overnight service on both the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines, no longer operating trains between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., to allow time for additional cleaning because of the coronavirus pandemic.