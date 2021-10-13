Philadelphia police will receive new training and technical assistance from the federal government over the next three years in order to better respond to and prevent gun violence, resources that come as the city is facing one of the worst stretches of shootings in generations.

Local and federal officials announced Wednesday that Philadelphia was among 10 cities nationwide chosen to participate in the Department of Justice’s Public Safety Partnership program, which provides assistance to local agencies and community organizations to combat violent crime at no cost to the municipality. Other cities chosen this year include Louisville, Charleston, and Phoenix.

The National Public Safety Partnership began in 2014 as a pilot program working with a handful of jurisdictions, including Camden. Federal authorities worked with the Camden County Police Department over three years on a variety of strategies, including modernizing how investigators process ballistics evidence and training officers to analyze social networks to better tailor police deployment.

Each jurisdiction’s plan is unique. For example, the partnership in 2016 provided experts to help local officials in St. Louis develop a multi-agency review board for domestic violence. In 2019, it began work with police in Houston to improve forensic evidence capabilities.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said being selected for the program was good news as the city navigates a gun violence crisis. She said a former law enforcement executive who has had success reducing crime elsewhere would be appointed to serve as the city’s “strategic site liaison,” among other forms of assistance.

The announcement of the new partnership comes as law enforcement leaders in Philadelphia are grappling with some of the highest rates of gun violence in decades. The city has recorded 431 homicides so far this year, more than in all of 2019. The vast majority of those crimes were committed with guns, and more than 1,700 people have been shot so far this year. Both figures are higher than they were at this time last year, one of the deadliest years on record.

Meanwhile, the city’s law enforcement leaders have repeatedly — and publicly — sparred over how to reduce violence. Police brass have criticized District Attorney Larry Krasner’s record on convicting people charged with illegally possessing firearms, while the reform-minded prosecutor has said repeatedly that he doesn’t want to replace “the error of the War on Drugs with a War on Guns.”

Outlaw testified Wednesday during a hearing organized by City Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention, saying the department remains squarely focused on getting illegal guns off the streets. She said the department has seen some promising trends in combatting shootings as a result of “Operation Pinpoint,” a data-driven patrol strategy that began in 2019.

Police have identified 45 areas across the city where violence has been concentrated, known as “pinpoint zones,” and officers are consistently deployed to those locations. The department says the number of shooting victims within those zones has decreased by 13% compared to last year, while citywide, the number of shooting victims is 10% higher.

But challenges remain. Outlaw said police are understaffed and struggling to recruit. She pointed to mandates for new employees that are making the job harder, including Mayor Jim Kenney’s requirement that all new hires be vaccinated against COVID-19, and a new law authored by Council President Darrell L. Clarke requiring municipal workers to have lived in Philadelphia for one year before being hired.

“We’re still attracting people, but it’s not at the numbers where we once saw,” she said.

Krasner, who testified after Outlaw, said his office is also understaffed and has seen higher-than-usual turnover. He said prosecutors are facing a backlog of cases that either stalled during the pandemic or began during it and are just now making their way through the courts system.

He said his office needs more money to fund partnerships between police and his office’s Gun Violence Task Force that have proven successful. He asked councilmembers to increase funding for his office by $6.5 million.

“We just need to remember the collaborations — and we do have effective collaborations — need to be funded,” he said. “I can’t keep my promises, because City Hall won’t keep its promises to my office.”