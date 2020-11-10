Police are investigating the shooting death early Tuesday of a 38-year-old man who had been driving a minivan that crashed into the yard of a home in the Lawndale section of Northeast Philadelphia.
Authorities were called to the scene of the crash at Longshore Avenue and Montour Street about 4 a.m. There, they found the driver dead with a gunshot wound to his chest.
Police did not release the man’s name or say where he was believed to have been when he was shot. His death remains under investigation.
The fatal shooting was one of four that occurred in the city from Monday through Tuesday afternoon, police said.
About 4:30 pm. Monday, 19-year-old Kaieri Williams was shot multiple times on the 2500 block of West Arizona Street in North Philadelphia, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.
A few hours later in Kingsessing, Christopher Hatch, 45, was killed in a double shooting about 7 p.m. Monday. Police said Tuesday the shootings happened on the 5100 block of Warrington Avenue. Hatch, who lives nearby, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead shortly afterward at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. A 38-year-old man who suffered a graze wound to the chest was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.
About 7:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a shooting on the 2000 block of North 56th Street in Overbrook and learned that a victim was taken by private vehicle to Lankenau Medical Center. Gregory Tunstall, 34, of Overbrook, who was shot in his left shoulder area, was pronounced dead shortly afterward, police said.
Police reported no arrests, motives, or weapons recovered in any of the shootings.
As of Monday night, there had been 425 homicides in the city so far this year, a 39% increase from the same period last year, and higher than year-end totals from 1996 through 2019, according to police statistics. In 1995, there were 433 homicides. The man found shot to death Tuesday in Lawndale was the 426th homicide victim of this year.