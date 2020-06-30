Protesters pulled up metal posts from still-wet concrete bases and attempted to render a roll of chain-link fencing unusable by lacing it with zip ties. They stood, at various points, in front of bulldozers, and erected their own barriers out of pieces of wood, caution tape and traffic cones and barrels, though the heavier pieces of the barricade were quickly removed by workers. The protesters said they saw the construction of the fence as a step toward evicting the squatters.