After weeks of defending the decision to let Philadelphia Police use tear gas, pepper spray, and rubber bullets on protesters gathered on Interstate 676, Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw abruptly apologized Thursday, calling the use of force that day “unjustifiable” and admitting that they had offered incorrect and uncorroborated explanations for why officers resorted to the tactics.
In a remarkable news conference outside Police Headquarters, Kenney and Outlaw said videos had surfaced since the June 1 demonstration clearly contradicting their initial version of events, in which they said protesters had thrown rocks at unnamed officers and threatened a state trooper’s car before authorities began using what they called “less than lethal force” to clear the highway.
In particular, Kenney and Outlaw each cited a 9-minute video posted Thursday by the New York Times that featured a host of footage from the scene showing police firing clouds of gas and pepper spray toward a peaceful crowd — even as the people tried to escape and were trapped on a steep embankment.
Outlaw said she was “extremely disturbed and quite frankly sickened beyond description” by the compilation.
Still, the comprehensive video largely confirmed what protesters, journalists, and neutral observers have reported for weeks — that there was no evidence of the type of aggressive action toward law enforcement that officials said prompted the use of force.
Asked why she was apologizing Thursday, Outlaw said the Times’ video had more detail than she had previously seen.
“The second I find out as the leader of this department and organization that there’s contradictory information to what I personally came out and said … it’s important for me to come out and clarify what now I’ve seen,” she said.
Kenney said the Times’ video displayed tactics that were “completely unacceptable,” and he apologized for his statements in the immediate aftermath justifying the use of tear gas: “I now know that my statements were based on inaccurate information being relayed from the scene.” He did not say who gave him that information.
The apology from two of the city’s top officials came as Outlaw announced other changes in response to the failed handling of the protest.
The commissioner said she was placing a moratorium on the use of tear gas to disperse crowds moving forward. She also said a Philadelphia SWAT officer captured on video ripping down protesters’ masks and pepper spraying them as they knelt in the middle of the highway would be suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss.
She did not name the officer, saying the disciplinary process would not begin until Friday.
In addition, Outlaw said Dennis Wilson, the deputy commissioner who authorized the use of tear gas on 676, was being demoted to the rank of chief inspector.
Wilson was not only present for that announcement — he participated in it, standing before Outlaw to tell reporters that he had acted unilaterally in approving the gassing of protesters without first seeking her consent, as he was supposed to do.
“I didn’t call the commissioner. I gave the approval. And it was me and me alone,” he said. “For violating the rules of engagement and the commissioner’s trust, I’m going to take a voluntary demotion.”
The news conference was the latest fallout from the Police Department’s bungled response to several days of protests earlier this month in the wake of Minneapolis police killing George Floyd.
Earlier Thursday, City Councilmembers announced public hearings to examine the department’s response to the unrest, which had also featured a lack of preparation for the first day of demonstrations, tear gas deployment that wafted into residential neighborhoods in West Philadelphia, and officers allowing vigilante mobs to roam the streets Fishtown, where a WHYY journalist was assaulted.
Kenney and Outlaw had previously defended the use of tear gas on 676 as a “last resort,” saying police took the measure after protesters flooded an open highway, surrounded a state trooper’s car, and threw rocks at officers.
The night that it first happened, Deana Gamble, a spokesperson for Kenney, said the information about protesters throwing rocks came from firsthand accounts of high-ranking police commanders who witnessed the incident.
“Some were [hit] and one in particular remembers because he didn’t have a helmet on so he needed to duck,” she said in an email late on June 1.
But none of the officials provided evidence of those events. And dashcam video released this week from a State Police SUV stationed on I-676 the day of the demonstration does not appear to show any of the acts of aggression officials said prompted their use of force.
This is a developing story that will be updated.