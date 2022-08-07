At least one person is dead following a crash on I-95 in Philadelphia Saturday night, according to multiple reports.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the ramp to Academy Road from southbound I-95. Police shut down the Academy Road exit to investigate the incident, and closed lanes on I-95 created long delays Saturday evening.

It’s not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the accident, or what caused the crash. Footage from Fox 29 showed at least two cars that were badly damaged.

At least four people were also reported injured, including a 2-year-old, according to 6abc. No victims have been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.