I-95 in Philadelphia reopens following police investigation

I-95 has reopened in Northeast Philadelphia after Pennsylvania State Police closed the northbound lanes of the busy highway for hours Wednesday morning, just as travelers hit the road ahead of Thanksgiving.

Police were reportedly investigating a shooting, but specific details about the incident remains unclear. Pennsylvania State Police have not offered any updates and did not respond to a request for comment.

Northbound I-95 was closed near the Betsy Ross Bridge between Exit 26 and Exit 32 around 3:30 a.m. as police investigated the scene of a shooting, according to multiple reports. It reopened around 9:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.