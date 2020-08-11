On Aug. 5, for example, Lynn held a preliminary hearing in a domestic violence case. Assistant District Attorney Liz Hines said she was ready to proceed with witnesses and asked Lynn if he planned to put on a mask. When Lynn said no, Hines left the courtroom to talk to the witnesses who said they “did not feel comfortable coming into the courtroom to testify if the judge was not going to be wearing a mask,” according to Tauber’s letter.